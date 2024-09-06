16-year-old girl killed, 1 person in custody after homicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga, — Cobb County police are investigating a homicide on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, officers are on Fringe Flower Drive in Austell where police have confirmed that one person is dead and another person is in custody.

Officers said the victim was just 16-years-old.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell is LIVE on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the victim was a Pebblebrook High School student.

Officers have not released any information about a victim or a suspect.

