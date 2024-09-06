Person found dead in house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire.

On Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Standard Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a “significant” fire.

One person was found dead in the home.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GBI shares new details after school shooting suspect's father arrested

©2024 Cox Media Group