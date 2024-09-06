Person found dead in house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire.
On Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Standard Drive.
They arrived at the scene to find a “significant” fire.
One person was found dead in the home.
Firefighters also rescued a dog from the fire.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
