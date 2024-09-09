Celebration of life ceremony held for coach killed in Apalachee school shooting

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Several different communities came together to honor one of the teachers killed in the Apalachee High School shooting Sunday.

Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall was teaching math Sept. 4 when investigators said a student shot 13 people inside the school. Aspinwall was one of four who died.

His wife, Shayna Aspinwall, is a teacher in Flowery Branch. So, Flowery Branch High School hosted a ceremony for him in the football stadium.

That was a chance for students, teachers, players, and coaches to celebrate his life with the family since his funeral is private.

“He laid down his life protecting others,” said Rev. Matt Lewis.

Aspinwall’s wife and two little girls, Addison and Emery, sat on the field with close friends and family and supporters filled the stands. They heard from his former coaches from his days playing football at Rome High School.

“It rocked our state. It rocked our nation,” said Coach Sam Pickett.

One friend and fellow coach told the crowd, “He’s literally nothing but a big ball of good thoughts.”

He graduated from Rome High School in 2003. He went on to study Accounting at Valdosta State University. That is where he met his wife, Shayna. He started his career at Haralson County High School.

Mountain View High School Track Coach Gail Devers said, “He was that person who would stand out and greet his students as they were coming in.”

He worked at Mountain View for 10 years before taking the job at Apalachee High School two years ago.

“He was loved by his players, his students, his colleagues, his family, his friends,” said Emily Spikes.

All of those communities he left an impression on showed up for him.

“He will never ever, ever be forgotten,” said Devers.

