Apalachee school shooting: Court approves victim’s no contact order for Colt Gray, Colin Gray

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting, his father and their attorneys have been ordered by the state to not contact one of the victims.

Barrow County Superior Court records show the order was issued Wednesday against both Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray.

State law can prohibit a suspect, their attorneys or any other representative from contacting a victim if the victim “clearly expressed to any party a desire not to be contacted.”

Court records show that only one of the victims so far has filed for a no contact order.

Colt Gray, 14, is charged with four counts of felony murder after the shooting that killed four people and left nine others wounded. Colin Gray is charged with second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Because Colt Gray is a minor, he will not face the death penalty. Instead, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Colin Gray’s charges could carry a 180-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say they will present their cases against Colt Gray and Colin Gray before a grand jury in October.

