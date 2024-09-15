Funeral services for teacher, student killed in Apalachee High School shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services for two of those killed in the Apalachee High School shooting drew hundreds of people together Saturday afternoon.

Four people died and nine were hurt when a student started shooting inside the school Sept. 4, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Two of those killed were Math teachers. Two of those killed were students.

Family of Mason Schermerhorn, 14, held his funeral at Jefferson Civic Center. People attending wore red. That was his favorite color.

“It was just a whole building full of a red,” said Melody Blouin.

Keeping cameras outside, his family allowed Channel 2 Reporter Courtney Francisco inside where his mother described unimaginable loss.

“It hurt me. I am a mom, too, and I felt like Mason was one of mine, too,” said Blouin. “I wanted to hug her right then and there.”

Debra Gayle-McCrone is a teacher from Gwinnett County. She said the classmates who spoke stood out to her.

“Very proud of them,” said Gayle-McCrone. “They spoke very well.”

When his funeral started, Cristina Irimie’s funeral was wrapping up Saturday afternoon. Irimie’s family flew from Romania in for her funeral. They said she “died a hero protecting her students.”

“She was very smart. God, she was brilliant,” said Gabrielle Buth.

Irimie’s husband asked for privacy but allowed the public to watch through a video stream.

He kissed her cheek as church leaders prayed in Romanian.

Family said she loved her country’s traditional clothing and dance. She taught math at AHS and considered her students her kids.

The day of the shooting, Irimie planned to celebrate her birthday with her students. She baked them a cake the night before and brought it with pizza that day to share with students.

“It’s horrid, and it’s hard for us to accept what’s going on,” said Fred McCrone.

At Schermerhorn’s funeral, family said he loved Disney World, LEGOs and video games.

“My heart smiles when I think of him and also cries that he’s not here,” said Blouin.

Christian Angulo’s family has scheduled his funeral for Friday, Sept. 20.

Coach Ricky Aspinwall’s funeral was private. Family held his service Sept. 8. Funeral home staff said about 300 people attended.

