Fulton County employee identified after being killed when work van hit him

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials have identified a man killed in a worksite accident earlier this week.

William “Will” Wilson responded to a report of a sewer issue in Sandy Springs on Monday. While there, a Fulton County work van hit him and another employee.

Wilson was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. The other victim was released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

“The Fulton County family is mourning the loss of a beloved friend and colleague,” said Chairman Robb Pitts. “Our hearts are with the Wilson family as well as our entire Public Works team during this difficult time.”

Wilson spent the last eight years as a Senior Crew Supervisor in the Fulton County Department of Public Works.

He loved spending time with his family, including his wife, daughter and grandkids, as well as spending time outside and fishing.

Wilson will be laid to rest in a funeral service on Tuesday at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.

