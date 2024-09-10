1 Fulton County employee killed, another injured in Sandy Springs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Public Works Department employee was killed and another injured when they were hit by a Fulton County work van while responding to a report of a sewer issue in Sandy Springs on Monday.

A Fulton County government spokesperson said one of the employees was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The other employee was also injured but was released from treatment and is expected to recover.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The names of the employees have not yet been released.

“We are praying for the family of our team member who died while serving the people of Fulton County. We ask that the community keep all of our Public Works employees in their prayers as they face the loss of a colleague and friend,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VA whistleblower who was demoted and disciplined gets his job back

©2024 Cox Media Group