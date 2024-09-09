Stolen watch led to Forsyth deputies searching an Airbnb. They found more than just furniture

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces charges after deputies said a stolen watch led to more stolen property.

Last Tuesday, Forsyth County deputies said they caught, Abraham Castro Araujo on camera, stealing an Apple watch that FedEx had just delivered. The sheriff’s office said they’ve had several porch pirate cases in the area.

Detectives used technology to find Araujo and the blue Ford Escape he was driving. That software was able to follow the Escape all around metro Atlanta.

Araujo drove the SUV to Athens, and one of their detectives found the SUV at an apartment complex in the area and identified the suspect.

Athens-Clarke County police stopped the car behind an Airbnb in Athens where Araujo told officials he was staying on vacation.

Officials said, in the back seat was an opened package with an address out of Alexandria, Virginia. ACCPD searched the car for stolen property and said they found an opened FedEx box addressed to a victim in a Milton case and the packing slip from AT&T addressed to the Forsyth County victim.

Athens officials conducted a search warrant inside the Airbnb and found the following:

Two Apple iPhone 14s

An Apple iPhone 15

Two Apple iPhone 15 Pros

Four Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Two Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

A Samsung Galaxy A15 G

An Apple Watch Ultra 2

“We want to remind everyone that porch pirates strike all the time, not just during the holidays,” the sheriff’s office said.

Araujo was arrested and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property in the Forsyth County case and the Milton cases.

According to the sheriff’s office, “he has also made it clear that he is not partial to only iPhone or Android.”

