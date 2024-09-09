Man found dead inside Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A death investigation is underway in Piedmont Park on Monday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw caution tape being put up in the area near the dog park.

Police confirmed that a man was found dead in the park. It is is unclear what led up to the man’s death. Multiple officers are on the scene.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

