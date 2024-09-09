‘We stand for Apalachee’: Candlelight vigil held in Bethlehem following high school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Community of Bethlehem held a candlelight vigil in support of the Winder community following last week’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

Organizer Latasha McMillian told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that the message on Sunday night was ‘We stand for Apalachee’.

McMillian said the vigil was also brought about due to communities of Bethlehem and Winder being in such close proximity to each other.

“One side of the road is Bethlehem and like right when you get to the school it’s Winder. So the neighborhoods pretty much connect,” said McMillian.

They prayed for everyone impacted by the mass shooting at Apalachee High last week.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student, was charged with killing two of his classmates and two teachers and injuring nine others.

The group of adults and children from two towns can be together as one.

They signed a large poster with hopes of leaving a new positive mark on the community of Winder.

“I just thought it was a beautiful gesture of love,” said McMillian. “They can look at the names and see that a lot of people are behind you. A lot of people support you.”

They plan to take the posters to the Apalachee High so students will see the one once the return to school.

