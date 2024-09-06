Apalachee school shooting: Barrow County sisters raising money for victims’ families

WINDER, Ga. — Some small business owners in Barrow County are doing all they can to help the Apalachee High School community.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen spoke to a graduate of Apalachee High School who is putting her T-shirt business to work.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Haley Staples says there are times in our lives when you never have to think twice.

“It was immediate. As soon as I heard what it was and victims had passed away, I wanted to help. I jumped in. I do shirts,” Staples said.

The business is called Simply Staples and she works out of her home office in Barrow County. It’s right around the corner from Apalachee High School.

“It’s just sad. The project means more than any other random fall shirts or Georgia shirts going out. This is for a purpose,” Staples’ sister Lizzie Haller said.

Both sisters who graduated from Apalachee High say the purpose is to raise money for the families suffering through this tragedy.

RELATED STORIES:

Melany Garcia, 15, was one of the victims wounded in the attack. Staples and her sister know her mom and are working together on shirts designed to pull the community together.

Staples starts with the design on her computer, which goes through a printer loaded with special ink and is then stamped on a shirt with a heat press.

They gift-wrap the shirts and take them to the porch for pickup.

“I think God put me in the (right) time and place to help the community,” Staples said.

If you’d like to learn more about the shirts and the effort to help the family, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man stole vehicle from Toyota dealership, then got another one before being caught in metro Atlanta





©2024 Cox Media Group