Apalachee school shooting: When will Barrow County Schools return to classes?

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County School Superintendent, Dr. Dallas LeDuff, announced Friday that all schools in the district would return to classes on Tuesday, with the exception of Apalachee High School.

The high school, one of two in the county, was the site of a mass shooting where four people died on Wednesday morning, when 14-year-old student Colt Gray attacked his fellow students and teachers.

In the wake of that tragedy, the community has come together to grieve and heal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mental health services are available in the county for those in need from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, which is setting up a Community Recovery Center at the Barrow Leisure Services Center on 2nd Street.

Services will be available from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, according to the superintendent’s letter.

RELATED STORIES:

Apalachee school shooting: Suspected shooter Colt Gray and father Colin Gray will remain in custody

Apalachee school shooting: 15-year-old girl shot in the shoulder identified as victim

Apalachee school shooting: GBI answers your frequently asked questions

You can read the full letter from Superintendent LeDuff below:

BCSS Family,

This last week has been an incredibly difficult time for all of us. We are still grieving but at the same time we must try our best to navigate this uncharted journey ahead together.

Please know your trust and your children’s safety remain at the heart of everything we do.

School will resume for all students, except for those at Apalachee High School, on Tuesday, Sep. 10. We believe we need to be together as soon as possible to move forward and to provide some sense of familiarity for our students.

For our Apalachee families, we will send a message to you separately with information about returning.

We know these are challenging times, and we are here for you. We will have extra support and security, including more law enforcement, at each of our schools.

Georgia Emergency Management is also setting up a Community Recovery Center at the Barrow Leisure Services Center (175 2nd St.) to offer you free resources and mental health services.

Monday, Sept. 9: Noon-5pm.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 13: 9am-5pm.

We are in this together, and as a community, we will continue to care for one another.

Dr. Dallas LeDuff, Superintendent, Barrow County School System

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Some Democratic lawmakers want Gov. Kemp to call special session to vote on gun safety

©2024 Cox Media Group