All clear given after Emory police issued emergency alert for Atlanta campus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emory University police issued an alert for the Atlanta campus on Thursday morning.

The campus police department’s website showed a police emergency in the Emory Point area of campus.

The alert told the public to avoid the area. The all clear was given at 8:45 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Emory University police for more information on why the emergency alert was issued.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer on their way to the scene.

