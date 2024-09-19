Former UGA player, Super Bowl champion accused of assaulting 82-year-old at Planet Fitness

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in New England have arrested a former University of Georgia football player and metro Atlanta native who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Channel 2 Action News’ sister station Boston25 obtained the arrest report and booking photo for Patrick Pass on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pass, 46, faces assault charges after an 82-year-old man was shoved at a Planet Fitness in North Providence, Rhode Island in August.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the workout facility on Aug. 28 and found the man suffering from injuries to his lower back.

Pass is accused of shoving the man and causing him to fall to the ground, after police said they were arguing over a piece of exercise equipment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pass grew up in metro Atlanta and graduated from Tucker High School before he played football at the University of Georgia.

The fullback appeared in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX and started in New England’s Super Bowl XXXIX victory over Philadelphia.

Pass is due back in court in December, Boston25 reports.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

DeKalb Co. woman who quit job over Diddy allegations speaks out

©2024 Cox Media Group