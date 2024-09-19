Slim + Husky pizza closing its first Atlanta location this week

ATLANTA — A popular pizza chain known for its hip-hop inspired menu will be closing one of its Atlanta locations.

Slim + Husky Pizza announced Thursday that it will close the Howell Mill Road location on Sept. 22. The chain says it will redirect its focus to its locations at Morehouse College and on Metropolitan Pkwy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Atlanta has been an integral part of the Slim+ Husky’s story, and we look forward to being a part of this amazing city for years to come,” shared Clint Gray, Slim+ Husky’s Co-founder.

The pizza chain says the Metropolitan Pkwy location will expand its hours starting on Oct. 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

Slim + Husky opened back in 2017 and became known for naming its pizza, wings and other menu items after influential hip-hop groups and R&B singers.

Some of the items featured include ‘Salt ‘n’ Peppas’ wings, Cee No Green Slim meat lover’s pizza, Cali’ Love after Tupac song and Rony, Roni, Rone Slim pizza after 90s R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone!;

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Nonprofit restaurant in Atlanta to train and mentor youths who need a fresh start

©2024 Cox Media Group