Eyewitness comes forward in deaths of father and daughter shot over car sale

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned new details in the case of the father and daughter who were killed in broad daylight in South Fulton.

Police say someone shot Stanley and Heather Neely over a car deal dispute in June at the Freedom Park apartments.

An eyewitness has now come forward. She told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington she saw the shooting and knows the person responsible.

Washington is working to get an update from police on the search for the shooter, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

