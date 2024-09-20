Pandas at Zoo Atlanta to leave for China next month

ATLANTA — The pandas at Zoo Atlanta officially have a departure date.

The zoo announced Friday that the four giant pandas, Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun will travel to China in the middle of next month.

Although the zoo said it is “not able to share specifics on the pandas’ departure timeline.”

“While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities’ understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “It has been our privilege to be able to share this remarkable family with our Members and guests for 25 years.”

For many years, Zoo Atlanta was the only zoo in the world with pandas.

Fans are encouraged to visit the zoo in the next three weeks to see the pandas before they leave.

On October 5, the zoo will host a “Panda-Palooza” event with different panda-themed activities wishing them farewell.

You can watch the pandas, LIVE by clicking here.

