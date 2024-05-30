You can still see the Zoo Atlanta pandas before they leave

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is reminding customers that you can still see giant pandas before they leave, even if you can’t stop by in person.

Last month, the zoo announced the pandas would leave for China in late 2024.

Luckily, even if you can’t make it to the zoo, you can still watch the pandas, live here.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang made their Zoo Atlanta debut 25 years ago.

Twin pandas Ya Lun and Xi Lun were born at Zoo Atlanta in Sept. 2016.

For the rest of year, Zoo Atlanta is the only place you can see giant pandas in the U.S.

China decided not to renew loan agreements at three other zoos in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee, in recent years.

