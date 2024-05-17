Zoo Atlanta giant pandas going back to China by the end of the year

ATLANTA — It’s official: Zoo Atlanta will send its beloved giant pandas back to China by the end of this year.

Zoo Atlanta made the announcement Friday that Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun will leave sometime in “late 2024.”

The Zoo says it will take months to plan their departure but it has started the process. The final date to see the pandas is still in the works.

“While Zoo Atlanta remains committed to the stewardship and long-term conservation of the species, no discussions have yet taken place with partners in China as to the future of the Zoo’s giant panda program following the expiration of Zoo Atlanta’s current agreement,” the zoo said in a statement.

