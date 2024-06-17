USPS mail delays: Monday marks 60-day deadline for postmaster general to show improvements

PALMETTO, Ga. — The head of the U.S. Postal Service faces a critical deadline on Monday.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy promised at an April 16 Congressional hearing that improvements would be made within 60 days.
Sen. Jon Ossoff told Channel 2 Action News that the postmaster general has until the end of Monday to submit data backing that up.
“Any further delay is unacceptable. The postmaster general testified under oath that within two months of that hearing, service would be restored for Georgia families and businesses,” Ossoff said.
Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on the problems at the Palmetto postal facility for months now.
Delivery delays, truck traffic jams, lost mail, even a malfunctioning MARS machine sending mail and packages spilling onto the floor are all part of the problem.
Over the past few weeks, getting to the bottom of the problems in Palmetto has been a bipartisan effort.
“They obviously had problems delivering the mail,” Rep. Mike Collins said. “They’re still having problems delivering the mail.”
