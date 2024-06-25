Woman dies the following day after experiencing medical emergency at GA store

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman died after experiencing a medical emergency.
On Friday afternoon, Gordon County deputies and first responders were called to a store on Highway 53 near Calhoun regarding a woman experiencing a medical emergency.
The woman was identified as Stacy Johnson, 28, of Calhoun. She was taken to Advent Health in Calhoun.
Officials said Johnson died the following day.
A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Johnson’s death.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
