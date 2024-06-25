Suspect arrested 2 years after mother gunned down in front of 3 kids at recording studio

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two years after the murder of a mother at an East Point recording studio, police have arrested and charged a suspect.

Tanasia Conwell was shot and killed in April 2022. The shooting happened in front of the mother’s three young children.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned that police arrested Future Tillery and charged him in Conwell’s murder in May.

“We’re finally about to get justice we deserve,” Conwell’s mother, Arkebia Conwell, told Gehlbach on Tuesday.

Conwell said her grandchildren, who are now 10, 8 and five-years-old, still have nightmares.

“They still see the person’s face that did this to my baby,” she said.

Tanasia’s grandmother said they try to explain to them and constantly say her name to keep her memory alive.

“So they’ll remember their mom, not that they saw her murdered, but to remember the good times and joyous times they had while she was still here,” Felicia said.

Gehlbach looked into Tillery’s arrest history and found several cases connected to him.

Jail records show Tillery was charged in Atlanta for aggravated assault with the intent to murder in 2019 and armed robbery in College Park in 2022. He was also charged for a riot and attack inside the jail in 2023.

He now not only faces a murder charge in Conwell’s death, but also three counts of cruelty to children because it took place in front of her three children.

A judge denied bond for Tillery, who will stay in the Fulton County jail until his trial. Family and friends promise to be in court each time he is set to appear.

“it’s going to be hard, but God’s going to see us through. It’s a journey no one wants to take, but I know He’s going to guide our steps and give us the strength to get through.”

