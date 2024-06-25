Man speeds through express lane gate barriers into head-on traffic along I-75 to escape GSP

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old driver faces several charges after leading Georgia State Patrol and Cobb County police on a chase along Interstate 75.

It happened Sunday, just before 2 p.m.

GSP patrolled the area of I-75 southbound near mile marker 310, searching for a distinctive orange Dodge pickup suspected of speeding and reckless driving.

Troopers spotted the truck traveling two miles south of where they were.

GSP said as troopers tried to stop the truck, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Braulio Lopez Cervantes, refused and a chase began.

According to officials, Cervantes began driving erratically, weaving through traffic and using the emergency lanes to pass other vehicles.

Cervantes also sideswiped a white Isuzu at mile marker 279 and continued to drive, GSP said.

As traffic became heavy, authorities said Cervantes used the left emergency lane as his primary lane of travel.

When he approached the I-75 express toll lane near Wade Green Road in Cobb County, Cervantes allegedly destroyed the gate arm barriers to enter the express lane.

GSP said due to the danger posed to the public, troopers stopped the chase but continued to track the truck’s movement southbound on I-75.

Cervantes was spotted driving head-on into traffic in the express lane between Big Shanty Road and Barrett Parkway, where GSP lost sight of the truck.

GSP said Cobb County officers found the abandoned truck in the I-75 express toll lane near mile marker 269. Cervantes ran away but was later caught and arrested.

He was taken to the Bartow County Jail. According to GSP, warrants were obtained for multiple charges related to the chase and reckless driving.

