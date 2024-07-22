Falcons star Kyle Pitts helping Atlanta families displaced by apartment fire

ATLANTA — A Falcons star is giving back to people displaced by an apartment fire last week.
Kyle Pitts, who is entering his fourth season with the Falcons, will provide new furniture and other resources to families displaced by a fire on Fairburn Road last week.
An apartment building at the Country Oaks Apartments was heavily damaged in the fire.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to the fire shortly after it began and spoke to residents who were impacted.
“My kids done lost everything. Like I just went school shopping and everything and now I done lost everything,” tenant Laura Phillips told Jones.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At least 11 different families were impacted by the fire, according to the American Red Cross.
The donation is in partnership with District 10 Council Member Andrea L. Boone.
Pitts and the Falcons begin training camp later this week.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Delta to waive price difference for passengers impacted by IT outage who rebook flights
- Former President Trump says debate slated for September should be on Fox News
- ‘Sticky fingers’ suspect sought after stealing from metro Atlanta sporting goods store
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group