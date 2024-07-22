Henry County

‘Sticky fingers’ suspect sought after stealing from metro Atlanta sporting goods store

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police say they are looking for a suspect with ‘sticky fingers’ after he reportedly stole from a local sporting goods store.

Officials say the man entered the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Newnan, where he stole multiple items and walked out of the store without paying for them.

The suspect left the scene in what police describe as a black Hyundai Sonata with the temporary GA tag: C0999807.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Det. T. Dalton at 678-673-5399 or by email here.

