‘Sticky fingers’ suspect sought after stealing from metro Atlanta sporting goods store

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police say they are looking for a suspect with ‘sticky fingers’ after he reportedly stole from a local sporting goods store.

Officials say the man entered the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Newnan, where he stole multiple items and walked out of the store without paying for them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect left the scene in what police describe as a black Hyundai Sonata with the temporary GA tag: C0999807.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Det. T. Dalton at 678-673-5399 or by email here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘We’re sorry:’ Delta offers ‘acknowledgment’ to passengers stranded at Atlanta airport for days On Sunday morning, nearly 300 Delta flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone.

©2024 Cox Media Group