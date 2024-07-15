Firefighters respond to Atlanta apartment complex blaze, find hydrant doesn’t work

ATLANTA — Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

One apartment building was heavily damaged by fire at Country Oaks Apartments located at 320 Fairburn Road SW.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where you could see that most of the roof of one building was destroyed.

Firefighters said the fire damaged 12 units.

The neighboring building also had some fire damage visible on the roof.

No one was injured in the fire.

“My kids done lost everything. Like I just went school shopping and everything and now I done lost everything,” tenant Laura Phillips told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Crews said they rescued four animals.

“We fought it primarily outside of the building because of the structure’s integrity,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue’s Anare Holmes said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control even through the closest fire hydrant didn’t work.

They connected to another hydrant not far away.

Holmes said the dry hydrant didn’t affect their ability to fight the fire.

Phillips said she believes the fire started in her unit from a pot left on a hot stove.

She said she couldn’t believe it when she raced home and saw all the damage.

“When I got here everything was just lit on fire,” she said.

