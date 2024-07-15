Atlanta man accused of driving to SC to take down Confederate flag on I-85

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday for trespassing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spartanburg County deputies in South Carolina received a call about a possible trespassing on Interstate 85 near the 76-mile marker.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner, who told them a man, later identified as Daniel Blitch, 23, of Atlanta climbed a fence near Teaberry Road.

After Blitch climbed the fence, the homeowner said Blitch tried to lower the Confederate flag that was on the property.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officials asked Blitch why he climbed the fence, he told deputies “he did not agree with the confederate flag and wanted to lower it.”

He also told Spartanburg County deputies he drove from Atlanta to lower the flag and then he would drive back to Atlanta.

When Blitch was arrested, the sheriff’s office said he had a Dremel and drill bits.

Deputies also received a call the night before of a report of vandalism occurring to the same Confederate flag. Blitch told deputies he was not on the property the previous night.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with trespassing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta campaign events postponed following assassination attempt of former President Trump Biden-Harris campaign leaders have postponed events in Metro Atlanta in response to the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

©2024 Cox Media Group