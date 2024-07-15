Suspected DUI driver hits deputy conducting traffic stop. Officials say she continued driving away

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County deputy is recovering after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Saturday, around 10: 40 p.m. in the area of Thurman Tanner Parkway. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was parked on the northbound side of Atlanta highway conducting a traffic stop.

The deputy was standing near the front of his patrol car, with the emergency lights activated.

The investigation revealed that Heidy Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 45, of Gainesville, was driving northbound on Atlanta Highway passing the area of the traffic stop.

According to Hall County officials, she failed to move over for the patrol car and hit the vehicle with her passenger side mirror.

The sheriff’s office said, Gonzalez-Gonzalez also hit the deputy with the passenger mirror, resulting in an injury to his upper arm.

After the crash, Gonzalez-Gonzales kept driving northbound. She was arrested on Valley Green Drive, about one-half mile north of where the incident happened.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez was booked into the Hall County Jail and charged with driving under the influence, open container violation, failure to yield, and hit and run or leaving the scene of an accident.

On Sunday she posted a $11,660 bond and was released from jail.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital and released.

