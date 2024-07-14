2 Atlanta women sentenced for stealing nearly $270,000 in social security benefits

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta women have pleaded guilty to stealing over a quarter of a million dollars in social security benefits.

In March 2023, the Social Security Administration interviewed Teresa Carter, 66, of Atlanta.

The interview stems from when Carter was the recipient of her father’s social security benefits. As the recipient, Carter was required to spend all of her father’s monthly benefits on his behalf and submit annual reporting statements to the SSA.

Carter’s father died on July 17, 2006.

As Carter was supposed to document any changes in condition, such as reporting his death, she continued to submit annual reporting statements to the SSA in which she lied about her father still being alive.

During the interview, Carter admitted to investigators that her father had died and that she submitted fake statements to receive the benefits, the Department of Justice said.

She claimed that a social security employee told her to lie on the reporting form so that she could continue to receive the benefits which she falsely claimed were pension benefits from a private pension fund.

Carter stole more than $130,000 in government funds, according to the DOJ.

Sharon R. Crowder, 55, of Atlanta, acted as the recipient of her brother’s social security benefits. Her brother died on September 10, 2009.

Like Carter, Crowder did not report her brother’s death to the SSA. Instead, she submitted annual reporting statements to the SSA in which she claimed that her brother was still alive.

In August 2023, investigators confronted Crowder and she later admitted that she submitted the fake statements to the SSA and spent the funds knowing that she was not entitled to receive them.

The DOJ said Crowder stole more than $139,000 in government benefits.

Carter pleaded guilty to theft of theft of government funds on March 7. She was sentenced to two years of probation with the first 90 days to be served in home confinement. She was also ordered to pay $130,182.90.

Crowder pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on March 12. She was sentenced to four years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement. She was also ordered to pay $139,656.

“The defendants’ prosecution and sentence should place others on notice that stealing money from the government and taxpayers is a serious offense,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

