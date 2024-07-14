A body was found in some DeKalb County woods. Now, a man is being charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested nearly a month after a body was found in some DeKalb County woods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 17, DeKalb County officers responded to a call about a dead person in the woods near Old Hampton Drive.

Police later learned the victim, Jacquis Miller, 31, had been shot to death and left in the woods.

TRENDING STORIES:

DeKalb detectives said the suspect, identified as Gregory Burnside, 39, tried to hide Miller’s body.

About a month later, on Thursday, Burnside was found and arrested. He’s currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of malice murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2024 Cox Media Group