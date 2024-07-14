A body was found in some DeKalb County woods. Now, a man is being charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested nearly a month after a body was found in some DeKalb County woods.
On June 17, DeKalb County officers responded to a call about a dead person in the woods near Old Hampton Drive.
Police later learned the victim, Jacquis Miller, 31, had been shot to death and left in the woods.
DeKalb detectives said the suspect, identified as Gregory Burnside, 39, tried to hide Miller’s body.
About a month later, on Thursday, Burnside was found and arrested. He’s currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of malice murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
