At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County, several lanes blocked

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash on Interstate 85.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near I-85 South just north of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Gwinnett police said only one left lane at the Interstate 985 merge was opened due to the crash.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Gwinnett officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least one person is dead.

Their age and identity have not been released.

Authorities have not provided how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as officers work to clear the incident.

