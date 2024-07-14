Deputies stopped a Dodge Charger on I-75. What they uncovered inside a backpack

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A backpack on the backseat of a car turns out to have more than just books.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Monroe County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 at Exit 189. The Dodge Charger was traveling southbound.
As authorities began searching the car, a K9 put an alert on the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies stopped a vehicle with no insurance. Now, a GA man will spend years behind bars
- Former Secret Service leaders from metro Atlanta break down attempted assassination response
- Father charged with son’s murder after shooting at Newton County bait house
Deputies found a backpack in the backseat of the car. According to officials, inside the backpack were four kilos of methamphetamine.
The driver, Jerry Lewis Williams, of Macon, was arrested. He’s being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group