Father charged with son’s murder after shooting at Newton County bait house

COVINGTON, Ga. — A father has been charged with one count of murder after his son was found dead Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Covington officers were called to Lakeview Drive regarding a man being shot.

When police arrived, they found Troy Eaton dead inside a building on the property. The suspect, Wayne Eaton was still on the property and arrested.

Covington police told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco the shooting occurred inside the bait house, where fishing competitions are held.

Officials did not say if a competition was being held at the time of the shooting.

Although police have not yet confirmed a motive, they said Wayne Eaton is the victim’s father. The pair lived together on the property.

Wayne Eaton has been charged with murder and is currently behind bars at the Newton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

