‘Dastardly duo’ allegedly steals victim’s purse, goes on $5K shopping spree at metro Lululemon

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police are searching for a pair of suspected thieves they said stole a victim’s credit card and splurged at a clothing store.

Around 1 p.m., on June 30, a man and a woman went inside Newks in Peachtree City.

Police said the duo lingered around the soda machine and began looking at those seated in the dining room. After a few minutes, the pair moved to a section of tables, dropped a jacket and while picking it up, police said they slid a customer’s purse towards them.

The woman reached down and removed the victim’s wallet, according to officials.

Peachtree City officers said, 12 minutes later, the same woman but a different man went inside Lululemon where they used the victim’s credit card to buy over $5,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards. Authorities said they also tried to make a $511 purchase at the Peachtree City Walmart.

Police said the ‘dastardly duo’ got away in a silver Mazda SUV with Texas tag SWN8688. The getaway car was a rental.

The first suspect is described as a woman, with long dark hair with highlights. She was wearing black joggers, thick-soled sneakers, a black top, glasses, and a black hat. Police said she changed into a red top at the second location.

The second second suspect is a man with dark hair. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and white socks.

The third suspect was a man, heavy set with a buzzed head and short facial hair. He was wearing white sneakers, a blue shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. M. Taylor via email.

