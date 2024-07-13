Man shot outside Buckhead business after trying to stop suspects allegedly breaking into his vehicle

ATLANTA — A man is hospitalized after being shot Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a person shot at 550 Pharr Road in northeast Atlanta.

The address lists a wide range of retail shops and dining options.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Atlanta investigators believed the victim was shot after approaching the suspect’s vehicle that was parked next to his. APD said the suspect(s) in the vehicle appeared to be breaking into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Authorities did not announce any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

