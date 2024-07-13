Atlanta accounts for 89% of guns found at airports in Georgia this year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — When it comes to firearm detections at airports across Georgia, the Transportation Security Administration is reporting Atlanta as the airport with the most firearms found this year.

The TSA said Georgia had 249 firearms detected at security checkpoints in the first half of the year. 222 of them were at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, equal to 89% of all of the firearms found.

“The safety and security of each person who passes through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is our first and most important priority,” an airport spokesman said. “Our Atlanta-based TSA officers are vigilant in detecting weapons or other contraband that could compromise that safety. These numbers underscore the robust due diligence the TSA and Atlanta Police engage in daily to keep our airport safe.”

The federal agency said that there have been 16.39 million travelers going through Georgia airports in 2024 so far, with 14.99 million at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The Atlanta airport is the only one in Georgia to have a triple-digit number of firearms detected going through security.

TSA said from Jan. 1 to June 30, they’ve screened 7.3% more travelers nationally, and 11.2% more in Georgia.

When it comes to firearms, there are legal, allowed ways to bring them through airport security.

You have to have the weapon packed in a locked, hard-sided case, it has to be unloaded, and it has to be placed in checked baggage instead of carry-ons. Replica firearms of any type must also be in checked luggage. Firearms, ammo and firearm parts all have to be declared before travel.

In Georgia, a firearm was found once for every 65,828 travelers screened, more than twice the national level, according to TSA.

For flyers who break the rules while traveling with firearms, getting caught can lead to consequences that can last years.

“Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have TSA PreCheck® eligibility revoked for a period of up to five years and will receive enhanced screening during future travels,” TSA said. “In addition to potential criminal citations or arrest by local law enforcement, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation.”

Here’s how Georgia airports ranked when it comes to number of firearm detections through June 30.

ATL - 222 firearms SAV - 13 firearms AGS - 9 firearms VLD - 2 firearms BQK - 2 firearms CSG - 1 firearm ABY - 0 firearms MCN - 0 firearms

