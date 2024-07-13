Deputies stopped a vehicle with no insurance. Now, a GA man will spend years behind bars

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop led to a 54-year-old man spending more than a decade in prison.

The investigation began on January 3, 2023, when Haralson County Sgt. McAdams pulled over a vehicle with no insurance.

During the traffic stop, Vincent Bradley Phillips, 54, of Waco, Georgia admitted to not having insurance on the vehicle. Haralson County deputies told Phillips the vehicle would be impounded.

When deputies searched Phillips, they found methamphetamine in his pocket and two handguns.

On June 27, Phillips was in court to plea on the case but officials said he left the courthouse before his case was presented resulting in a bench warrant being issued.

A couple of days later, Cpl. Alexander Zeno noticed a white car believed to be driven by Phillips on Highway 100.

As Zeno went to run the tag, the driver made an abrupt turn into the Dollar General Parking lot.

The driver was identified as Phillips, who was wanted for failure to appear. He was then arrested.

On Tuesday, Phillips pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and no proof of insurance.

Phillips was sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of his negotiated plea deal. He will be sent to the Georgia Department of Corrections Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program before he is released on probation.

