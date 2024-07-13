2 Delta planes experience mechanical issues with flights connected to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two Delta flights connected to Atlanta were diverted after experiencing mechanical issues, according to the airline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Delta Air Lines, flight 927 was coming from Jackson Hole, WY to Atlanta. The plane was diverted to St. Louis Lambert International Airport after experiencing a pressurization issue in flight.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft had 148 passengers with six crew members.

Delta has scheduled another plane to bring passengers from St. Louis to Atlanta later Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Delta Flight 1950, coming from Atlanta to St. Thomas returned to Atlanta after the crew received a notification of a possible mechanical issue.

Both planes were able to land safely. Customers affected by Flight 1950 were put on another flight that will depart later on Saturday to Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas.

“We apologize for the delay in their travel. The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority,” the airline said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lawmakers push for FDA to approve MDMA for new veteran mental health treatment





©2024 Cox Media Group