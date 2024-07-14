9-year-old GA girl shot while lying in bed

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A nine-year-old is hospitalized after police said she was shot early Friday morning.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when Fort Valley officers were called to the Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street.

When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots in the area. Police went to the apartment and noticed a woman waving people down for help.

The woman told police that the 9-year-old had been shot while lying in her bed.

Fort Valley officials said the child had a gunshot wound on her right shoulder. She was taken by Peach County EMS but was later airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Authorities have not released her condition or identity. Fort Valley officials has not said if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

