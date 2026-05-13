Neighbors spend hours telling leaders why Rockdale County doesn’t need another data center

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday night, neighbors gathered for hours to share their feelings on a data center with Rockdale County leaders.

Last month, Channel 2’s Cory James reported that a company was considering building a second data center in the Conyers area, and residents felt like it was too much.

The town hall last more than five hours. A staff member for one of the commissioners told Channel 2 Action News there were 40 to 50 comment cards, and there was no time limit for how long they could speak.

“The cons clearly outweigh any possible pro that there is," said 17-year-old Marlee James. “Why are you not listening to the people and doing what they are asking you to do?”

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There was a long list of people speaking out against the center.

“The price of your property is going to go down,” one said.

“The people of Rockdale don’t want this,” another chimed in.

“My son’s health, my family’s quality of life and my sense of safety are not for sale,” another said.

But others encouraged their neighbors to consider support.

“I don’t think we need 10 of these, but a couple,” one woman said.

The data center on Farmer Road is the only one that has been approved for construction by DC Blox.

But Atlanta-based company Grind Capital is considering building another center on Irwin Bridge Road.

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County Chairwoman and CEO Janice Van Ness says lowering taxes is what the administration has been focused on.

“We have rolled back the rates. Last year, we just cut $4.4 million out of the 2025 budget, and we’re working to roll back this year even further," she said.

The county is extending its moratorium on data centers and battery energy storage systems until Sept. 8, meaning no proposals can be voted on until then.

Van Ness says they plan to hold more meetings like this one to continue conversations with the community.

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