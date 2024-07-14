GA politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

ATLANTA — Following the attempt on former President Trump’s life at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, Georgia politicians posted their reactions on X.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp first posted a statement at 7 p.m.

We are all praying for former President Trump, his family, and everyone at the Pennsylvania rally. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 13, 2024

A couple of hours later he followed up with another post.

All Georgians join our fellow Americans in mourning the innocent life taken today at the Pennsylvania rally and praying for the attendees still receiving care. I am deeply thankful for the Secret Service’s swift action to keep former President Trump and rally goers safe.



This… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 14, 2024

Early Sunday morning, Marjorie Taylor Green posted a video of the shooting taking place and the response from the Secret Service.

Only by the grace of God, did President Trump survive this assassination attempt. 🙏



Watch this video closely. The poor people in the crowd screaming in terror and then their screams turn to cheers when President Trump stands with fist in the air.



pic.twitter.com/Y1C3PrcyQX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 14, 2024

And Georgia Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock condemned the shooting.

Sen. Ossoff Statement on Shooting at Trump Campaign Event. pic.twitter.com/N6un7NAcFG — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) July 14, 2024

In America, we settle our political differences democratically—not violently. I am deeply saddened by today’s events in Pennsylvania. I condemn any violence aimed at former President Trump in the strongest terms, and pray for him, his family & our nation. We are better than this. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 13, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Saturday night, just hours after the shooting, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social, saying, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Early Sunday the FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service on the roof of a building near the rally where he fired the shots.

One person attending the rally was shot and killed and two other shooting victims were critically injured.

Those victims have not been identified yet.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Secret Service leaders from Metro-Atlanta break down attempted assassination response

©2024 Cox Media Group