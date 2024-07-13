What we know: Trump rushed from stage after loud noises heard at rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage during a rally in Western Pennsylvania after lux noises rang out.

What we know now: The Washington Post reported that Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the noise was gunshots.

His motorcade left the area but his condition was not immediately known.

President Joe Biden when asked if he had heard of the incident he responded “No.” The Post reported that Biden returned to his Delaware home.





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group