Man’s body found lying in road near northeast Georgia church

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the death of Antowne Shalmar Lay, 29, of Athens.

The GBI said Lay was found near the intersection of Antioch Church Road and Gus Barnett Road in Nicholson, Georgia.

According to the Historical Marker Database, the Antioch United Methodist Church is at that intersection.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials have not said Lay’s cause of death. No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 706-552-2309.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father charged with son’s murder after shooting at Newton County bait house

©2024 Cox Media Group