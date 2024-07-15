16-year-old killed in hit and run on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen died over the weekend while walking on a busy Cobb County road.

At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a 16-year-old was walking in the right lane of State Route 360 at the intersection of Cunningham Road when he was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Cobb police.

After hitting the teen, the car sped off, according to investigators.

The teen has not been identified.

Officers are continuing to investigate this collision and are looking for the driver involved.

Anyone with information about the red Hyundai Santa Fe or its driver is being asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

