Former President Trump has made his vice presidential pick

MILWUAKEE, WI — Donald Trump has made his decision on his vice presidential pick, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity.

Trump’s pick is expected to appear at the Republican National Convention later this afternoon as the vice president is formally nominated.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been informed that he is not Trump’s vice presidential pick, according to a person familiar with their conversation. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also has been told he will not be chosen as Trump’s running mate, AP sources said.

