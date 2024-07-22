Former President Trump says debate slated for September should be on Fox News

GEORGIA — Former President Donald Trump is continuing to weigh-in after President Joe Biden’s announcement stating he will drop out of the presidency for the upcoming term.

Earlier in the evening, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social less than an hour after Biden announced intentions to cease his campaign for another four years, later saying in part, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve--and never was.”

Later in the evening, Trump once again took shots at the media on his platform amid a debate both he and Biden were slated to participate in September. In his statement, Trump referred to ABC News as “Fake News ABC” and that it should instead be held on Fox News.

My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT

As Biden is no longer his challenger, all eyes are on Chicago at next month’s Democratic National Convention.

Since Biden has publicly endorsed his Vice President in Kamala Harris as his preferred candidate for the party’s nomination, she has since had states pledge their delegates for her.

Biden will now remain in office until the next President takes the oath on Jan. 20, 2025.

