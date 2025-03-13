Atlanta e-bike ridership saw more than 60% increase since 2024

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has made several changes to its non-car transport options over the years since launching programs in 2018.

Initially, the city approved use of e-bikes and e-scooters for additional ways to get around Atlanta, but as Channel 2 Action News has reported over the years, the e-bikes and e-scooters haven’t been without issues for residents, prompting regulations by the city council. Rideshare company Uber even got in on it.

On the flip side, the city still encourages the use of e-bikes through multiple, and recent, rebates for purchase.

Despite the changes to regulations on the micromobility vehicles, newly released data for Atlanta shows ridership is booming.

Atlanta has two official e-bike and e-scooter servicers, Lime and Bird.

Data from Lime shows that since 2024, ridership of the green and white scooters and bikes has increased by 62%.

The company said its usership in 2025 is already record-breaking, with more than 200,000 trips taken on their vehicles since the start of the year.

“February ridership in 2025 is 62% higher than in 2024, and an astonishing increase of 200% from 2023,” according to a Lime announcement.

With thousands of riders and more than 100,000 trips in just February, Lime said their use in Atlanta shows the potential for moving away from being car-dependent.

“I am excited to see Lime ridership taking off in Atlanta, because it shows how incredible the potential is for micromobility to succeed even in a city that is historically car-dependent. We are working day in and day out to help connect communities outside of major transportation hubs, offer a reliable and time efficient commuter alternative, and are dedicated to building the future of transportation in Atlanta,” said Carol Antúnez, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get similar information on ridership from Bird and the City of Atlanta for a fuller picture of the city’s e-bike and e-scooter situation.

