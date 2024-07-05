Nearly 9,000 apply for Atlanta e-bike rebate program

ATLANTA — After a mid-June launch of its e-bike rebate program, the Atlanta Regional Commission reported on Tuesday that nearly 9,000 residents had applied.

E-bike owners could get anywhere between $500 and $2,000 for owning an e-bike, dependent on how much they earn per year and the type of bike the bought.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, the e-bike program was for an instant rebate and was set up to prioritize providing the funds to those with low and moderate income levels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Income-qualified residents who intend to participate in the program were eligible to receive a $1,500 rebate for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike, while rebates for other residents were set at $500 for a standard e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo e-bike.

In the week that applications were open, ARC said “8,888 people applied for an e-bike rebate by the June 23 deadline for the first round of awards,” calling it a “rollaway” success.

TRENDING STORIES:

ARC, who is administering the rebate program on behalf of the City of Atlanta, said they held a lottery to determine who of the first set of applicants would receive rebate funds. The organization said the first batch of 413 recipients were selected and ARC provided $375,000 to them for the rebate.

According to ARC, that was roughly 75% of the rebate dollars available, and were reserved for low- and middle-income earners for the program.

“Of the 8,888 people who applied, 44% said they were income qualified. That means they earn at or below 80% of the Atlanta region’s median household income,” ARC reported. “The income limit varies based on size of household, starting at $60,200 for an individual.”

While the first round of funding has been closed, the commission said that there will be more chances later on throughout the year.

ARC said the next application window is scheduled for the end of August, with lottery selection in September, and a third round planned for October.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

4th of July fireworks viewed all across metro Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group