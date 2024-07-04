3 charged with concealing death of GA woman whose remains were found in TN woods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have now charged three people in the disappearance of an Alpharetta woman whose remains were later found in Tennessee.

Maury-Ange Martinez, 20, vanished in August 2023 after she was last seen in Cobb County. Her remains were found in the woods in Chattanooga in January and were positively identified in June.

On Thursday, Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell that three people have been charged with concealing Martinez’s death.

Two of the suspects, Allen Kerr and Sean Deshazer, were already in custody on unrelated charges. A Kansas police department arrested the third suspect, Jasmine Craig.

As families spend time with loved ones on the Fourth of July, Anita Darling can only look back at the memories she shared with her daughter.

“I can’t get the ultimate thing back, which is my daughter. But I can understand and find out more about what happened,” Darling told Newell.

Darling doesn’t know yet what happened to her daughter. She is just relieved that police are getting closer to giving her family some sort of closure.

“I know just to get to the point they’re at right now was a lot of work and I’m so thankful for everything that they have done up to this point,” she said. “I’m confident in the investigators that are on the case they’ve been amazing, I feel like they’ve worked very diligently.”

At this point, Martinez’s cause of death has not been released.

