‘Are you serious?’ 9 more hours of body, dash camera video released of judge’s nightclub arrest

ATLANTA — Weeks after a Douglas County probate judge was arrested during an incident with an Atlanta police officer, APD is releasing another nine hours of body camera and dash camera footage.

Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson was charged with simple battery victim against a police officer at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Street on June 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After her arrest, police initially released nearly two hours of footage. Early Thursday morning, they released what they say is the entire footage of Peterson being arrested and being taken to jail, as well as the front and rear dash cameras from that time.

One of the videos shows Peterson being escorted from the restaurant and placed in the patrol car.

“Are you serious? He pushed that lady!” she can be heard shouting.

Witnesses claimed that Peterson was trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman, and when police got involved, she accidentally hit an off-duty officer. The officer said the judge shoved him in the chest.

One video shows hours of Peterson sleeping in the backseat of the patrol car she was placed in.

RELATED STORIES:

Another shows her being walked into the jail by an officer.

“Don’t touch me! I said I got it, I can walk on my own,” she can be heard saying.

Attorney Marvin Arrington Jr., who represents Peterson, says she was acting as a good Samaritan and didn’t do anything wrong.

“We believe that Atlanta police should dismiss the charges,” he said. “And if they can’t dismiss them, then the district attorney’s office should.”

Peterson is facing charges of simple battery on a police officer and felony obstruction.

You can watch the full video at your own discretion by clicking here. WARNING: The videos may contain graphic language.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lawyer wants charges dropped against judge arrested after police say she punched officer

©2024 Cox Media Group